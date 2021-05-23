Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 4.6%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $45.43. 31,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,607,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.