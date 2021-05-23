Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 419,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,684. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

