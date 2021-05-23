SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$2.61 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

