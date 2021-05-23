STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 181.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.84 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

