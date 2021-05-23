Stacks (STX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.47 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $44.47 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00401808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00181632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,131,789,071 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

