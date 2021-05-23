Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

