Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.81 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 1,697,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,896. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

