Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.75. 2,646,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,727. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

