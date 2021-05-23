Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 4,933 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $240.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

