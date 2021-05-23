Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 486.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 11.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 624,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 1,146,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

