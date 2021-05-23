Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,529,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

ALXN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.72. 1,990,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,393. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

