Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

STWD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,271. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

