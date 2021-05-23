Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $26.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $54,126.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,435 shares of company stock valued at $412,061. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,105,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.