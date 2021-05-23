Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.78

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.78 and traded as high as C$47.81. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.32, with a volume of 116,391 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.78.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

