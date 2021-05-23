Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Purchases Shares of 145,000 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Score Media and Gaming accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCR. Macquarie began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SCR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 142,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

