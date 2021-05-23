Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216 in the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $68.79 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

