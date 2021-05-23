Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$42.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.75 to C$42.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

