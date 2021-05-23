StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.31. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 261,993 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod acquired 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

