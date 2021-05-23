Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 3,019,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

