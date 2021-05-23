Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

