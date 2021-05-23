Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 4,684 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 3.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,129. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.