Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $3.28 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $223.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

