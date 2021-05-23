Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Pegasystems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.91. 152,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

