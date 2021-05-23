Sturgeon Ventures LLP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.81. 1,282,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

