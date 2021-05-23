Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,156 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.20. 606,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.69 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

