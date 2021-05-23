Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.33.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.24 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.