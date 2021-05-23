Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 855.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,976 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 994.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 671,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 33,863,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,890,710. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

