SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CFO Scott E. Huckins Sells 23,707 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $293,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 756,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,782. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 503.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $7,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

