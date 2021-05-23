Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 7,554 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.97 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

