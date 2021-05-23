Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $41.89

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $45.75. Sunrun shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 24,157 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 293.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 214,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.