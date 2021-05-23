Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.54 million.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. 299,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

