Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $450.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.17.

BIDU stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

