Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $842.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

