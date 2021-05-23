SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 169.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.87. 254,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $185.89 and a 1 year high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

