S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.69. 27,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.