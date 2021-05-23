Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $630,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.57. 1,556,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,290. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.