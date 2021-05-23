Swiss National Bank Has $775.71 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $775,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.