Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $555,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 92,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 9,442,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

