Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Netflix worth $886,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.89. 3,322,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.