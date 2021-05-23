SynLev Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. SynLev has a total market cap of $65,711.65 and $85,560.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SynLev

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

