Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $84.31 million and $1.96 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00796948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,040,270 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

