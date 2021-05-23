Syverson Strege & Co Has $179,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.47. 3,567,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.50 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.