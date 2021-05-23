Syverson Strege & Co Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,942,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 162,712 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 306,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $55.86.

