Syverson Strege & Co Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,384. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

