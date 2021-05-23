TaaS Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00051962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.09 or 0.00740993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074320 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

