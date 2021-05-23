Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,231.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

