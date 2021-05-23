Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 6.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. 4,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

