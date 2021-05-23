Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $265.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.09. 5,084,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $227.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Target by 9.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

