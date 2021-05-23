Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $242,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

