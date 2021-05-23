Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.31.

TECK.B opened at C$27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.79. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.62 and a twelve month high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

